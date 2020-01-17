The Georgia chapter of the Children’s Reading Foundation, a national organization dedicated to early childhood literacy plans to officially launch Jan. 20.
The chapter, established in October, will launch its Read With a Child Campaign and “Read Together 20 Minutes Every Day slogan.” The campaign and slogan will promote the importance of reading with a child every day to impact school readiness, academic success and lifelong literacy.
The Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia, based in Glynn County, chose to launch on Martin Luther King Day and will participate in the Brunswick MLK Day Parade to kick off its celebration.
Representatives from the Reading Foundation and Glynn County Schools’ “Lit 3, Ask Me” initiative will have a float in the parade, and the organizations will also host a Read 20 tent at the post-parade rally in Selden Park.
Linda Mur, president and CEO of the Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia, said MLK Day — Jan. 20, 2020 — is the perfect day for the launch of the campaign and slogan.
“Of course, the date, itself, echoes our slogan and reminds us to read 20 minutes every day with a child,” she said. “But, more important, Dr. King stood for the right of all children to have equal access to a quality education and to become the best that they could be to live up to their God-given potential. We like to think that we are following in Dr. King’s footsteps.”
The Reading Foundation will host a Community Celebration of its official launch on Jan. 21. The event will feature special guest Kristin Norell, who serves as the CEO of the Children’s Reading Foundation national nonprofit based in Kennewick, Washington.
The Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia is the first affiliate of the national nonprofit in the state of Georgia. The Georgia Reading Foundation will collaborate with other organizations and individuals in the community focused on the importance of early childhood literacy. The group will also work closely with the national headquarters of the Children’s Reading Foundation to bring its literacy and school readiness programs to Georgia.
The local Reading Foundation will also launch its website Read20Georgia.org on Jan. 20. Those interested in volunteering or donating to the foundation’s efforts to improve early childhood literacy can get more information by visiting the website.
The Children’s Reading Foundation national nonprofit’s vision is that every child learns to read on grade level by the end of third grade, in order to reach his or her full potential in school and life.
The national foundation and its affiliates serve families, schools and communities through reading campaigns, programs and tools to help parents and caregivers of children birth through third grade foster essential early literacy, math and social and emotional development skills.