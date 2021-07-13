Democrats say it’s needed, Republicans say it’s not, but the decision has been made and now thousands of Georgia families will begin receiving monthly payments for each minor child Thursday.
The expanded Child Tax Credit is part of the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan. For families with a joint annual income of $150,000 or less or single-parent families making up to $112,000, it guarantees payments of $300 per child up to age 5 and $200 per child between the ages of 6 and 17. Payments will be made by direct deposit, check or cash card through the duration of 2021.
The annual tax refund is worth a maximum of $3,600 per child. Any amount not received in 2021 will be paid in 2022 to eligible recipients who file taxes.
Julie Jordan, chairwoman of the Glynn County Democratic Party, said the credit will help families in a number of ways.
“Quality and affordable childcare is hard to find in Glynn County and is one of the biggest expenses for families in our community,” Jordan said. “As Child Care Tax Credits from the American Rescue Plan begin hitting bank accounts on July 15th, badly needed support will help get a lot of local children out of poverty while also supporting women trying to get back into the work force.
“Republicans want to say it is not needed, but thoughts like that just show how out of touch they are with working families in our community.”
She won’t get an argument from U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA. He and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-GA, helped push the credit to a green light.
“Georgia voters voted for a bold response to this pandemic, and strengthening crucial federal investments for families helps us get as much direct relief to as many Georgians as possible — to buy food and diapers, pay for child care, purchase critical prescriptions and so much more,” Warnock said in March. “By increasing Georgians’ purchasing power through expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, we can put necessary resources right in people’s pockets that will also help stimulate local economies and the state economy as a whole.
“These federal investments are the economically and morally sound options Congress can take to help hardworking Georgians weather the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Republicans are not buying it.
Rachel Baldwin, chairwoman of the Camden County Republican Party, feels it puts further strain on a government that is trillions of dollars in debt.
“(Neither) the U.S. Treasury nor the taxpayers who support it are a limitless resource,” Baldwin said. “In giving parents a tax credit now, we are passing the bill on to the very children who will, as adults, have to pay that debt as they struggle to raise their own families.”
Baldwin offers other reasons why it’s a bad idea.
“Additionally, we continue to fail families when we habitually attempt to shore up the consequence of poverty and not the cause,” she said. “Further, irrational spending only diminishes future resources that could address developing a workforce culture that rewards self-reliance, employment, entrepreneurship and a culture of economic resilience and reliability that our families need to generationally thrive.”
DeLena May, chairwoman of the Brantley County Republican Party, flatly calls it a mistake.
“Paying people to have children most cannot afford is a big … mistake,” she said.