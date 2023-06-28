A 4-year-old boy drowned in a Glynn County hotel pool Tuesday, Glynn County Police said.

Police and emergency medical personnel were called shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday to the Days Inn at 5033 New Jesup Highway to a report of a possible drowning.

