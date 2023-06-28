A 4-year-old boy drowned in a Glynn County hotel pool Tuesday, Glynn County Police said.
Police and emergency medical personnel were called shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday to the Days Inn at 5033 New Jesup Highway to a report of a possible drowning.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A 4-year-old boy drowned in a Glynn County hotel pool Tuesday, Glynn County Police said.
Police and emergency medical personnel were called shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday to the Days Inn at 5033 New Jesup Highway to a report of a possible drowning.
Emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the child and transported him to Southeast Georgia Health System where he was pronounced dead.
As part of its standard procedure, the Glynn County Police Department is reviewing and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Officials with Pinova in Brunswick announced this morning that the plant will permanently close in the wake of the massive fire that burned for hours there on April 15.
The July Fourth holiday is one of the busiest times of the year in the Golden Isles.
A recent donation to Glynn County Schools will ensure more students have access to hot meals this school year while raising awareness about the importance of student nutrition.
Glynn County Schools has been awarded more than $10,000 in Opportunity Grants provided through the Georgia Department of Education.
Local law enforcement agencies seized crack cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs along with a stolen weapon last week after a chase and during a traffic stop.
Reports of gunfire have kept local police departments busy in 2023.