As family members snoozed before dawn Friday, fire began spreading in the attic just over their heads at a home in the Country Club Estates off U.S. 17, according to Glynn County Fire-Rescue.

Stirred from their slumber by the clamor of smoke alarms, the three adults and a toddler inside made it to safety as the 6 a.m. flames grew, said Glynn County Fire-Rescue acting chief Vincent DiCristofalo.

