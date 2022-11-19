As family members snoozed before dawn Friday, fire began spreading in the attic just over their heads at a home in the Country Club Estates off U.S. 17, according to Glynn County Fire-Rescue.
Stirred from their slumber by the clamor of smoke alarms, the three adults and a toddler inside made it to safety as the 6 a.m. flames grew, said Glynn County Fire-Rescue acting chief Vincent DiCristofalo.
County firefighters arrived shortly afterward to attack the fire. By the time it was under control, however, fire damage to the roof and attic rendered the residence at 106 Charles Lane uninhabitable, he said.
DiCristofalo could not overstate the important role that smoke alarms played in preventing an even greater disaster.
“I would absolutely say that fire alarms contributed to saving lives this morning,” DiCristofalo said Friday.
As part of the department’s Community Risk Reduction Initiative, firefighters will comb the Country Club Estates neighborhood to determine who might be in need of the simple life-saving devices, he said. The department has plenty of free smoke alarms thanks to a fire prevention grant, he said.
“What we’ve planned for (Saturday) is to hit the neighborhoods in a two-block area and knock on some doors,” DiCristofalo said. “We’ll ask if they have smoke alarms. If they don’t, we’re going to ask if we can install smoke alarms for them.”
Friday morning’s fire at the Charles Lane home started in the attic directly above bedrooms where two adults and the toddler slept, he said.
One resident was already awake in the front part of the house and smelled smoke at about the same time the alarms sounded.
“The fire was coming out of the roof over two bedrooms when we arrived,” DeCristofalo said. “Family members were inside the bedroom and the fire was just overhead. But the smoke alarm went off immediately, and all were able to exit the structure safely.”
All family members were sheltered from the morning’s chilly temperature inside a vehicle at a safe distance from the house when firefighters arrived, he said.
The American Red Cross was called to see to the family’s needs. The family has relatives in the area who may be able to provide temporary shelter, DiCristofalo said.
“If people have working smoke alarms and they change the batteries every six months, they save lives,” he said.