Glynn County police officers aren’t pleased with the currently suspended chief, hoping by a large margin to see current interim chief Jay Wiggins appointed to the top spot.
Teresa Hoyt, a member of the county’s Police Advisory Panel, said she and other panel members conducted two sets of interviews with a significant number of the department’s patrol officers over the last month on a wide range of subjects.
“My takeaway from the meeting: they are understaffed, underpaid, under-resourced, undertrained, morale is at a dangerous level, they look and want desperately to have leadership,” said panel member Ralph Basham.
More than anything, Basham said, they want to know who they will be working for in the long term, and they want to be confident in the longevity of their jobs.
“I think those are reasonable observations and reasonable requests,” Basham said.
As part of the interviews, Hoyt said officers were asked for their opinions of acting police chief Wiggins and John Powell, who has been on administrative leave since February.
Powell was indicted by a Glynn County grand jury of violating his oath of office, influencing a witness and perjury stemming from alleged police misconduct in a scandal that ended in the abolishment of the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team. He was among a small group of past and present GCPD officers indicted by the grand jury.
Wiggins is quite popular among patrol officers and held in high esteem, but officers in the department are not confident he has the full authority of a police chief.
Less popular is Powell. Officers were nearly unanimously opposed to his reinstatement, Hoyt said.
“They felt very strongly about that,” Hoyt said.
Some officers left the GCPD because of Powell.
“A number of the officers who were at the meeting said they would strongly consider resigning should he be reinstated,” Hoyt added. “The officers believed there should have been an internal affairs investigation prior to his indictment.”
Other concerns involved lack of merit raises, a desire for more training opportunities, in-house training in particular and a lack of clarity in internal policy, pay and promotion policies and policies governing the use of force.
None voice favor of seeing the police department disbanded, Hoyt said. Should Gov. Brian Kemp sign a set of state bills currently on his desk, the registered electorate will get the chance to vote on disbanding the county police force in November.
Carl Alexander, panel chairman and a former GCPD chief, said the panel will do whatever it needs to do to bring these concerns to light and get them resolved.
Of equal importance is making sure the public knows of the improvements taking place at the department, he said. The panel unanimously voted to recommend the county issue a press release detailing the department’s good deeds and positive steps in recent months.
Wiggins shared some of those good acts at the meeting. A couple of police officers stopped to play with children after responding to a call, he told the panel, and another group helped a young man get gas and new work clothes so he could make it to a job the next day.
Within the department, new policies are being written and an employee relations committee has been established. The department is well on the way to filling 14 empty positions and work shifts will be shorted from 12 hours to 10 starting in September.