Chief: Man struck by patrol car not seriously hurt
A Brunswick Police officer’s patrol car struck a pedestrian early Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Albany and Gloucester streets, but the man was not seriously injured, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The man who was hit by the patrol car was taken via ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System as a precaution, Jones said.
“The person was transported to the hospital to be checked,” Jones said. “The officer wasn’t hurt. They were fine.”
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident, Jones said. The state patrol could not be reached Thursday.
Jones could not comment further on details of the incident, but he said the officer involved was not placed on administrative leave.
— The Brunswick News