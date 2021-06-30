Georgia's state fire marshal is investigating as suspicious Tuesday's early afternoon blaze that caused more than $200,000 in damage to a building of six apartment units at Mercer Altama Apartments, 5700 Altama Ave. in Brunswick, city fire chief Randy Mobley told The News.
Several families were displaced by the fire at building 42, which started in one apartment unit and spread quickly to the structure's other five apartment units, Mobley said. The Brunswick Fire Department received the call at 12:38 p.m. and firefighters arrived three minutes later. Firefighters had the fire under control within 25 minutes, but much of the building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Mobley said.
American Red Cross workers found temporary lodging and other necessities for five families and a total of 11 children and adults, said Kelsey VanEyl-Godin, disaster program manager for the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross.
The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the single-story wood-frame and brick building and an estimated $30,000 to possessions within, the Brunswick Fire Department estimated. This included extensive fire damage to three apartment units and smoke damage to three others, Mobley said.
A lack of firewalls in the attic space separating the apartment units accelerated the fire's spread, Mobley said. All six apartment units were occupied, Mobley said. Smoke alarms were present in the building and alerted residents of the fire.
Mobley said the fire marshal will not comment further until the fire investigation is complete.