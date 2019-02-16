When Glynn County police raided a couple's Blythe Island home last July and seized thousands of dollars in locally-stolen loot, they were armed with solid information provided by local residents.
And when a FBI agents raided a drug kingpin at his Jacksonville home last December, it marked the culmination of an investigation into local criminal street gang activity conducted jointly by Glynn and Brunswick police.
Both actions contributed to the drop in the crime rate last year within the Glynn County Police Department's jurisdiction. Police Chief John Powell said both incidents have another similarity: the county police department did not do it alone.
The county's overall serious crimes rate in 2018 decreased by 10 percent when compared to 2017. This follows a year when the serious crime rate saw a slight uptick in 2017, a 1.9 percent rise from 2016. Law enforcement's serious crimes category encompasses everything from homicide, aggravated assault and armed robbery to burglary and auto theft. (Simple assault is not included, a category that rose by 8 percent last year with 718 cases reported.)
"Any decrease we take as a positive measure," said Powell, who was named interim police chief in September of 2017 and appointed full-time chief in January of 2018. "We attribute it to several factors taking place in the community. One, is the community itself — people not being afraid to get involved and stepping up and letting us know what's going on in their communities. It makes us more responsive. Another important factor is the partnerships we have with other agencies, and that's local, federal and state, as well as the prosecuting attorney's office."
The biggest drop in the crime rate last year came in the category of homicides. County police investigated three homicides in 2018, an 80 percent drop over the seven homicides handled in 2017, according to statistics. Police made arrests in all three cases.
Overall, county police investigated 13 percent more robbery cases in 2018 than in 2017. The 15 armed robberies reported last year marked an 18 percent decrease from the previous year, according to police records. However, the 31 total cases of robberies involving knives, other weapons or physical force represented a 33 percent increase over 2017.
Assaults were down by 4.8 percent in 2018, with 121 cases reported in the county compared to 127 in 2017. Police handled 36 cases of assault with a firearm in 2018, one more than the previous year. There were 85 total cases of assaults with a knife or other weapon last year, five more than in 2017.
The rate of burglaries decreased by 35 percent in 2018, with 331 cases compared to the 470 cases in 2017. Overall theft dropped 5 percent in 2018, with 1,185 reports.
Motor vehicle theft rose slightly in 2018, with 120 cases overall compared to 118 in 2017. This category included 78 stolen automobiles in 2018, a 13 percent decrease over the 89 reported cases in 2017.
Last spring, Powell opened the county police department's island substation on St. Simons Island, which established a commanding lieutenant and a full-time patrol of four officers and a shift sergeant working out of the the Demere Road offices. In November, a field office opened in the Glynn Place Mall, where the department's traffic enforcement and street crimes units are housed full-time. The department also instituted its new Community Relations Unit, four officers with bicycles and patrol cars whose main purpose is to circulate throughout the county and establish a rapport with the folks they serve.
Such efforts at increasing police presence in the community play a significant role in reducing crime within the county, Powell believes. That goes from armed robbery down to auto break-ins assaults, he said.
"The visibility of law enforcement has an effect no matter what the crime is," Powell said. "Let's talking about somebody who looking at performing a violent act. If they see law enforcement everywhere in the community, they're going to see their chances of getting away with it are much less likely. Being visible, having a high law enforcement profile, it does put the pressure on the bad guys. It makes them think twice, whatever crime their contemplating because the chances are we're going to apprehend them."