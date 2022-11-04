In an emotional defense Wednesday of his understaffed department’s recruitment efforts, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said many applicants simply do not make the grade to serve on the force.
During the Police Advisory Panel meeting, Battiste said more than two dozen recent applicants to the police department were dismissed for not meeting the necessary standards. The applicants were either turned down or withdrew their applications with the reasons ranging from issues in their background checks to not passing muster with the department’s interview board.
“We have turned down over 30 applicants,” Battiste said. “Those were turned down because they did not meet the standards needed for policing in this department.
“If we’re just worried about filling seats, we can lower the standards,” he added.
Since January of 2022, when Battiste was officially sworn in as the new police chief, nine officers have been fired and 25 have submitted resignations, he said. The reasons for resignations ranged from higher pay or promotions at other agencies, new career choices and family obligations.
Battiste said eight county police officers have transferred to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
“And one left to become chief of police of Kingsland,” Battiste said, referring to former assistant police chief and department veteran Rickey Evans. “They left for varying reasons that helped them socially, economically and personally in their lives which weren’t being met here in Glynn County.”
Panel member Wayne Bennett, former sheriff of Glynn County, expressed again his desire that the panel members be allowed to conduct exit interviews with those who choose to leave the department.
Police department commanders conduct exit interviews. However, Bennett believes exit interviews with panel members might provide a new perspective on why officers choose to leave the department.
“We need to get to the root of the problem instead of pushing it down the road,” said Bennett, a detective with the Glynn County Police Department until elected sheriff.
The panel asked county manager Bill Fallon to look into the viability of the advisory panel conducting exit interviews with departing police officers.
The department’s full force is 132 officers. It currently has 93 active duty sworn officers, with two additional officers undergoing field training in the department, Battiste said. Additionally, three hires are going through the state’s training academy and another hire is awaiting an injury to heal before entering the academy, Battiste said.
Additionally, Battiste said 31 candidates are going through the hiring process, four of whom are already state certified police officers. Eleven potential applicants await the interview process, he said.
“Thank you for a very passionate presentation,” panel chairman Ralph Basham told Battiste.
Panel member Rose Lawhorne said she was proud of the department’s efforts and thanked Battiste for his efforts.
“With all due respect,” Battiste responded, “they don’t work for me. They work for you, and for the community. I’m just the person that’s fortunate to work alongside them every day.”
Police Capt. Michael Robinson updated the panel on the department’s ongoing efforts to attain state certification through the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) and national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
Robinson said the department will be ready by December to begin an informal assessment of its state certification via an outside certified agency. The department should be prepared to begin the same process for national accreditation by February, he said.
The GACP certification has 140 standards that must be met, while the CALEA accreditation has 180 standards. The two goals are being sought simultaneously because many of the state and national standards are the same, Robinson said.
Many of the standards are already part of the department’s practices and policies, he said. But the department must be diligent in confirming the standards are met prior to inviting outside assessments, a process that cannot be rushed, he said.
“That’s the goal. We’ll make it happen,” Robinson said.