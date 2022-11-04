In an emotional defense Wednesday of his understaffed department’s recruitment efforts, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said many applicants simply do not make the grade to serve on the force.

During the Police Advisory Panel meeting, Battiste said more than two dozen recent applicants to the police department were dismissed for not meeting the necessary standards. The applicants were either turned down or withdrew their applications with the reasons ranging from issues in their background checks to not passing muster with the department’s interview board.

More from this section

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

By all accounts, Michael Young is a busy guy. The catering manager at Halyards Restaurant Group is tasked with helping to ensure the three businesses — Halyard’s, Tramici and La Plancha — run seamlessly.