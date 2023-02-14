Glynn County commissioners will hold a public hearing Thursday to consider a request to demolish the Chick-fil-A in Brunswick and build a new eatery with a drive-thru window.
The new store is not the issue, but a new eatery with a drive up window would need commission approval to reduce the required setback line by about 15 feet to allow for a new driveway and parking alignment. The current setback of 50 feet would be reduced to 35 feet if commissioners approve the request.
The site has been in commercial zoning since 1988 with the creation of the regional shopping mall planned development district. The nearest residential structure is about 500 feet away.
A public hearing also will be held to consider a new The Verandas planned development district at 4270 U.S. 17 North. The Mainland Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request at the Feb. 7 meeting after listening to concerns about drainage issues in the area and maintaining a buffer on the eastern side of the project against Old Belle Point Road.
Other agenda items include:
• A public hearing to consider an application for abandonment of a portion of the First Avenue right of way in the Glynn Haven subdivision on St. Simons Island.
• A public hearing to consider an application for abandonment of a portion of the Third Avenue and Ash Street right of way in the Glynn Haven subdivision on St. Simons Island.
• A public hearing for a conditional use permit for improvements seaward of the development setback line. The applicant is requesting a conditional use permit for pool, patio, and native landscaping seaward of the 25 foot development setback line.
Commissioners will also make one appointment to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, one appointment to the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, one appointment to the Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority and one appointment to the Glynn County Airport Commission.