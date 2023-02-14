Glynn County commissioners will hold a public hearing Thursday to consider a request to demolish the Chick-fil-A in Brunswick and build a new eatery with a drive-thru window.

The new store is not the issue, but a new eatery with a drive up window would need commission approval to reduce the required setback line by about 15 feet to allow for a new driveway and parking alignment. The current setback of 50 feet would be reduced to 35 feet if commissioners approve the request.

More from this section

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

Not every child who graduates from public schools in Georgia needs to attend a four-year college for a liberal arts degree, which is why State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods said the state has built a robust and nation-leading career and technical education program.

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

At Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, we understand that deciding to have a cosmetic surgery and determining which procedure is right for you, can be an overwhelming task. Feel comfortable getting more than one opinion and understand that the best option is not always the least expensi…