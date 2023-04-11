Chick-fil-A’s Brunswick location has had many reasons to celebrate lately, including the recent news that 11 employees at the restaurant won college scholarships totaling $26,000 through this year’s Remarkable Futures Scholarship program.

Chick-fil-A offers its team members the chance to apply for the college scholarship through its Remarkable Futures Scholarships initiative. Since 1973, the company has invested more than $162 million in the program.

More from this section

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.