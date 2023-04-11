Chick-fil-A’s Brunswick location has had many reasons to celebrate lately, including the recent news that 11 employees at the restaurant won college scholarships totaling $26,000 through this year’s Remarkable Futures Scholarship program.
Chick-fil-A offers its team members the chance to apply for the college scholarship through its Remarkable Futures Scholarships initiative. Since 1973, the company has invested more than $162 million in the program.
The students celebrated their awards during a recent event with their families and the Brunswick site’s leadership team.
Winners this year are Jackson Kemper, Bradley Kemper, Hayven Amick, Bradley Bates, Jayden Drayton, Cooper Miller, Kayden Robertson, Cassidy Tyson, Margielyn Viray-Ihde, Audra Werley and Ansley Wilkerson.
These students deserve to be celebrated for their hard work, said Sara Black, the Brunswick restaurant operator.
“It’s for Chick-fil-A employees who are impacting the business, our guests and the community,” she said. “Chick-fil-A owners recommend them for scholarships, and if they’re selected they receive between $1,000 and $2,500 up to four years — so up to $10,000 total for scholarships.”
Students who are dual-enrolled in college courses during high school can also receive the scholarship, which can then go toward books or other needs.
The scholarship carries on a legacy started by Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy.
“It’s something that we can offer to our student employees,” Black said. “We want to help people, whether it be in college or their own lives, to really grow.”
Eligible employees are able to apply annually.
“If you’ve already got your college paid for with other scholarships, that’s just going to go back to you for books, living expenses, things like that,” Black said.
Cooper Miller, one of this year’s scholarship recipients, also received a local award through the “Guardian of the Brand” employee recognition program, which highlights monthly team members for their hard work. Miller was selected by the leadership team at Brunswick Chick-fil-A as the 2022 winner of the award, and he received an additional $500.