Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.
The St. Simons Island architect died May 27 after a brief illness. His obituary refers to his celestial exit as his “final curtain call” given before an “audience of family and friends.” The Thomasville native, who fell love with architecture when he was 7 years old, obtained his bachelor’s degree from Georgia Tech before studying at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, where he earned his master’s degree in architecture. Cheshire’s time at Harvard began in 1962, when modern architecture was on the rise. He studied under Dean Josep Lluis Serte, the protégé of Walter Gropius. This is where Cheshire developed his signature modernistic design aesthetic, honed his drafting skills and fell in love with Le Corbusier and the “emotional commitment” for design harmony with the environment.
There are several homes on St. Simons Island and Sea Island today that still bear the stamp of Cheshire’s signature design. According to his daughter, Anne Cheshire Levitan, whether the designs were modern or more traditional, they all bore Cheshire’s signature — there was always open flow and rooms were light-filled. White stucco was another trademark.
“He could design anything,” said his daughter, Anna Cheshire Levitan.
After, Cheshire joined the architectural firm Abreu Robeson in Atlanta, eventually moving to the firm’s Brunswick branch, where he met fellow young architects and friends Lamar Webb and John Baldwin. Cheshire apprenticed for three years under Webb and Baldwin.
In 1974-75, he established Ed Cheshire III Architect, where he had commercial clients, including the Sea Island Company under Bill Jones III. Cheshire designed the Sea Island Beach Club, the Spa addition, and The Cloister ballrooms, among others, as well as residences throughout the Southeast. In later years, he turned more toward painting as a way to express his artistic talents, with his beloved wife, Judy, labeling the colors for him — he was color blind, which makes his art even more astounding.
On the personal side, Cheshire adored performing in front of audiences beginning in his school days. He sang in the school choir at Moultrie, performed in school plays and once enrolled at Georgia Tech, joined the choir at All Saint’s Episcopal Church, in Atlanta. His 60-year marriage to his beloved Judy is legendary, and his devotion to his three children, including being involved in their activities, is equally as so.
There has been an outpouring of social media posts since Cheshire passed on — from his friends at The Island Players, professional colleagues, friends, friends of his children and last but not least, his church family.
Cheshire lived an open life of faith. He was gregarious, boisterous, proud, passionate and happy. He never met a stranger and loved to laugh and entertain, but behind all of that was his devotion to God. His daughter, Levitan, said he father was “so aware of God’s energy and power.” In his obituary, it quoted him as saying, “I gave my life to Christ through architecture.” People familiar with his designs will notice the soaring windows used in some of them, which provided a chapel-like aura, even to residences.
Cheshire was a founding member of Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, a former member of Christ Church and devoted singer of hymns in the Christ Church Choir. He spent decades performing with The Island Players.
Ed Cheshire’s memorial service was Saturday at his beloved Holy Nativity Church.
“It was a joyful celebration of life,” said Levitan. “Daddy would have been so happy.”
After the funeral, the family moved the celebration to Palm Coast, where Levitan said her father was toasted and roasted by many of his favorite people.
Levitan said once her dad learned he would not be coming home from the hospital, he spent his last few days calling people and saying farewell to them.
“We had a party at the hospital, and he died the next day,” she said.
Cheshire’s priest at Holy Nativity was Tommy Townsend. Townsend said knowing Cheshire was “an experience in every aspect.”
The book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom, which recounts Albom’s visits with a beloved former college professor and the lessons they both learned from those visits, reminds Townsend of Cheshire.
“I started calling Tuesdays ‘Tuesdays with Ed,’” said Townsend. “Every Tuesday he would show up and say, ‘Your Eminence, I’m here for our appointment,’ and I would have no record of an appointment. ‘I’m here now and I guess you’ll have to see me,’ he would reply.”
Townsend said their conversations were wide-ranging but mostly about God, the love of his family and church.
“When he left, I always felt refreshed,” Townsend said.
Townsend said Cheshire was full of joy and hope.
“He mirrored to me, in every aspect of his life, the light of Christ into the world,” he said. “I was honored to have had in my life in my short seven years here.”
Cheshire leaves behind his wife, Judy; three children and eight grandchildren; along with extended family and scores of friends.
“He was so loving, so committed to being joyful,” said Levitan. “It’s a little less colorful now.”