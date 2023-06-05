Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.

The St. Simons Island architect died May 27 after a brief illness. His obituary refers to his celestial exit as his “final curtain call” given before an “audience of family and friends.” The Thomasville native, who fell love with architecture when he was 7 years old, obtained his bachelor’s degree from Georgia Tech before studying at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, where he earned his master’s degree in architecture. Cheshire’s time at Harvard began in 1962, when modern architecture was on the rise. He studied under Dean Josep Lluis Serte, the protégé of Walter Gropius. This is where Cheshire developed his signature modernistic design aesthetic, honed his drafting skills and fell in love with Le Corbusier and the “emotional commitment” for design harmony with the environment.

