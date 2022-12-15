Checkers helps Manna House feed those in need

Providing meals for 300-plus people in need every day of the week is hard work, but Manna House, a soup kitchen in downtown Brunswick, got some help Wednesday from a newcomer to the community — Checkers.
The drive-thru restaurant chain is planning to open a new location at the corner of Altama Avenue and the Scranton Connector. It hasn’t broken ground on the new establishment yet, but that didn’t stop the company from sending a semi-truck trailer equipment to feed the hundreds that flock to Manna House every day for lunch.
“We’ve been planning this for about two months. They said they wanted to bring their truck in and feed people with us,” said Amy Crandall, one of the volunteers who helps run the soup kitchen.
After the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the U.S., Manna House saw a drastic increase in the number of people looking for one of the charity’s free lunches. Crandall said the numbers have settled to around 300-320 a day, which is still much higher than the pre-pandemic average of 180.
It seems like a new problem replaces every one solved. Once the volunteers at Manna House were accustomed to the higher volume, they started feeling the effects of inflation through higher grocery prices, said Crandall.
As of Wednesday, she said Manna House was most in need of loaves of bread and individually packaged desserts.
Jim Crandall, Amy Crandall’s father and director of Manna House, said food donations are welcome but money even more so. When serving people it’s best to be able to provide consistent meals. It’s not often people who donate food have the means to donate enough of one item for 300 people, so he requested any donations come in the form of financial assistance.
Donations can be sent to Jim Crandall, 138 Cypress Run Drive, Brunswick GA 31520. Anyone who would like to donate food can drop it off at Manna House, 1408 G St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.