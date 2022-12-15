Providing meals for 300-plus people in need every day of the week is hard work, but Manna House, a soup kitchen in downtown Brunswick, got some help Wednesday from a newcomer to the community — Checkers.

The drive-thru restaurant chain is planning to open a new location at the corner of Altama Avenue and the Scranton Connector. It hasn’t broken ground on the new establishment yet, but that didn’t stop the company from sending a semi-truck trailer equipment to feed the hundreds that flock to Manna House every day for lunch.

Checkers helps Manna House feed those in need

