CHD offers free COVID test kits
Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are now available at the local health departments in the eight-county Coastal Health District.
This includes the health departments and centers in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.
The rapid antigen tests give results in just a few minutes and do not need to be dropped off at a laboratory.
“Testing is a valuable tool for protecting our communities,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District. “It’s a good idea to take a COVID test if you start having symptoms, if you’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 or if you’re going to gather with a group of people and want to make sure you’re not infected.”
Each individual can receive up to 10 free tests.
For more information about how to use a self-test kit and what to do if you test positive, go to coastalhealthdistrict.com/selftest.
— The Brunswick News