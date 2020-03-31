The two COVID-19 related deaths in Chatham County were elderly individuals with underlying conditions, the Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting.
The man who succumbed to the coronavirus was 83 and the woman 84.
According to the state health department, the majority of the 100 deaths recorded as of 7 p.m. Monday have been persons with underlying conditions.
Georgia had confirmed 3,028 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening, including 771 hospitalizations. The number of positive cases were discovered among the 13,457 tests administered at private and public facilities since the outbreak began.
The counties with the most cases and the number of deaths due to the coronavirus in each (shown in parenthesis) as of Monday were Fulton, 503 cases (16); DeKalb, 294 (3); Dougherty, 278 (18); Cobb, 250 (11); and Gwinnett, 178 (6).
The age group with the highest mortality rate after contracted COVID-19 continues to be the 18 to 59 group, reflecting 57 percet of the number, followed by the 60 and over group, 35 percent. Victims of the virus between the ages of 0 and 17 account for only 1 percent.