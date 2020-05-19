A Chatham County judge will preside over the case of the two Glynn County men charged in the death of Brunswick resident Ahmaud Arbery.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley was named after the five judges in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit recused themselves.
“Having found it necessary to recuse themselves in this action, the judges of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit hereby request that the administrative judge of the First Judicial District assign a judge to preside over this action,” according to an order signed by Glynn County Superior Court Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett.
Jeffery Knight, administrative judge of the First Judicial District, appointed Walmsley a few days later.
Greg McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Arbery, 25. Arbery was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood when the two armed men pursued him to question him about recent burglaries in the neighborhood. He was shot three times with a shotgun during a struggle for the weapon with Travis McMichael.
Greg McMichael, a former Glynn County police officer, worked as an investigator for the office of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson before retiring last year.
Appointed a Superior Court judge in the Eastern Judicial Circuit in February 2012 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal, Walmsley is a former Chatham County magistrate and partner in a Savannah law firm.
Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes will prosecute the case for the state.
In separate development Monday, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump called William Bryan “clearly complicit” in the death of Arbery.
Bryan, also known as “Roddy,” took a video of the incident showing the last few minutes of Arbery’s life.
According to Crump, who is representing Ahmaud’s father, Marcus Arbery, a longer video of the incident casts doubt on Bryan’s claim to innocence.
“William ‘Roddy’ Bryan claimed that he was not involved in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, but this new video clearly shows that he hunted Ahmaud for more than four minutes prior to his death,” Crump said. “While he may not have pulled the trigger, he was clearly complicit, using his vehicle to stalk, threaten and trap Ahmaud for execution.”
St. Simons Island attorney Kevin Gough, who identified himself as the lawyer for Bryan on national television last week, was provided Crump’s statement by The News but offered no comment.