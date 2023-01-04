A night charter school program serving students in Glynn and surrounding counties may have to close its doors in June if needed funding is not found.

Coastal Plains Education Charter High School, which opened its first site in 2017 in Glynn County, serves nearly 2,000 students in South Georgia through an online program. Almost 200 students are enrolled at the Glynn site, housed at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy.

More from this section

Teachers get on-the-job training

Teachers get on-the-job training

A group of Glynn County teachers shared their experiences Tuesday about what they learned shadowing workers with some of the largest employers in the Golden Isles.