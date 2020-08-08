The 19-year-old man police accuse of shooting a young woman in the face saw his legal troubles significantly reduced during a recent court appearance.
Following the July 9 incident at the county’s North Glynn Recreation Complex, police arrested Jakob Noah Schott and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft by taking, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and possession of the hallucinogenic/stimulant MDMA.
Police say Schott shot the woman in the face and shot at another young man as both sat in the back seat of his 2012 Volkswagon Passat. Police say Schott used a .357 Taurus revolver that he had stolen earlier in the day from his father.
According to the police report, Schott told officers that a .54-gram rock of MDMA and some pot found in the vehicle belonged to him.
However, at a preliminary hearing July 23 before Glynn County Magistrate Judge Steven L. Morgan, Schott’s charges were reduced to theft by taking and reckless conduct, according to court records. Dismissed at the hearing were both drug possession charges, one of the aggravated assault charges and the charge of possessing a firearm in the commission of a crime, records show.
The second aggravated assault charge was amended to the reckless conduct charge. The theft by taking charge stems from allegations that he stole his stepfather’s handgun.
Schott remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held on $38,058 bond for the felony theft charge. Should he post bond, his release will depend on several conditions. They include no drinking, no drugs, no contact with the victim, avoiding firearms and wearing an ankle monitor.
Prosecutors with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office wished to pursue the case as originally presented, said DA spokesman Mark Spaulding.
“We argued for Mr. Schott to be bound over on all charges,” Spaulding said. “The judge chose to bound him over on those two charges.”
The DA’s office has the option of calling a grand jury to consider some or all of the original charges, Spaulding said.
When Glynn County police responded to the shooting, Schott remained on scene and appeared “visibly upset,” the report said. The shooting victim was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital.