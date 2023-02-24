Criminal charges have been dropped against a man beaten Sept. 3 by jailers in the Camden County Jail.
The drug and traffic charges that led to the arrest of Jarrett Hobbs, 41, of North Carolina, have been dropped.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Criminal charges have been dropped against a man beaten Sept. 3 by jailers in the Camden County Jail.
The drug and traffic charges that led to the arrest of Jarrett Hobbs, 41, of North Carolina, have been dropped.
The state has declined to prosecute assault, battery and obstruction charges filed against Hobbs after his beating because of “insufficient evidence to prove the defendant is guilty as to these charges,” according to the warrant dismissal issued Thursday by the district attorney’s office.
Three Camden deputies, Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey, and Ryan Biegel, were fired after they were captured on film beating Hobbs. Massey had been employed six months, Garrick 18 months, and Biegel three years with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
Hobbs’ attorneys, who include civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers, said Thursday they have reached a significant settlement agreement with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office to resolve all civil claims coming out of the incident.
“Let’s be clear: no one deserves to be beaten like that,” Daniels said of the Sept. 3 beating. “This settlement doesn’t make up for that, not by a long shot. But at the end of the day, Mr. Hobbs’ charges were dropped, the officers who beat him have been charged and this settlement gives him and his family a new way forward. That’s something we can all be proud of.”
Surveillance camera footage showed Hobbs being pummeled by five deputies before he was dragged out of his cell. Daniels said one of Hobbs’ dreadlocks was pulled from his scalp and he was denied medical treatment for two weeks while in solitary confinement after the beating.
“While we’re proud of this settlement and we’re for Mr. Hobbs, this is only one step of a long journey,” Sellers said. “The stories of abuse and corruption surrounding this detention center and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are beyond disturbing and those responsible must be held accountable.”
Hobbs’ attorneys formally requested the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in November citing the Hobbs beating as well the August 2022 killing of Latoya James, the 37-year-old unarmed Black woman who was shot and killed by Camden County deputies during the execution of a warrant.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The International Seafarers’ Center is looking for volunteers to help make sailors calling on the Port of Brunswick from abroad feel a little more at home.
Locally caught black sea bass may be back on the menu in the Golden Isles from November through April during calving season for North Atlantic right whales.
Those of several faiths began arriving before dawn Wednesday to receive ashes on their foreheads during a drive through Ash Wednesday observance that began at 6 a.m. at St. Ignatius Episcopal Church.
No child should have to shoot hoops with an imaginary basket, or at least that’s what a crew of Glynn County firefighters thought last week.
Students at Frederica Academy had the chance this week to learn about jazz and blues music from someone who has toured around the world and performed for audiences big and small.
After the first five years on the job, 32-year Brunswick Public Works employee Gerald Buggs knew he was going to ride it out to retirement.
I’m not going to lie to y’all — this may be the hardest issue to wr… Read moreBalancing Beauty
Kylie Harrison has always been proud of fighting like a girl. Read moreKicks + Confidence
Over the years, I have helped hundreds and hundreds of people buy l… Read moreMoney Talks: Land lovers - Factors to consider when buying property
Frederica’s Academy’s Mary Ford Fitzjurls has donned No. 10 jersey … Read moreGame Changers: Mary Ford Fitzjurls
Wedding planning can be extremely stressful and time consuming. Eve… Read moreLiving Well: Medical spa treatments offer options for brides
When you start your own farm, it gives people certain ideas, says A… Read moreThe Dish: Freshness reigns at Farm 99