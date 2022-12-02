Sexual assault charges were dismissed Wednesday in Glynn County Superior Court against a former student at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick.

The Valdosta-based prosecutor in the case dismissed charges against Gurkan Guven Sahin due to an absence of evidence, according to a court document obtained by The News.

