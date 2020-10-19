Chapter of the Links, NAACP to host DA forum

Voters in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit will get another chance to hear district attorney candidates Jackie Johnson and Keith Higgins together publicly courtesy of the Brunswick Chapter of The Links, a local civic group, and the NAACP Brunswick Chapter.
The Brunswick Judicial Circuit includes Glynn, Camden, Wayne, Jeff Davis and Appling counties.
Johnson is the Republican incumbent DA. Higgins, a former assistant prosecutor, is challenging her as an independent.
Early voting began this week and is ongoing.
Those interested in hearing the two address issues facing the DA’s office can tune into the virtual forum at facebook.com/LinksBrunswick at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
In typical forum format, a moderator will ask questions, some of which will come from comments on the live stream. Both candidates will get a chance to respond.
Both also will be allowed to make 90-second closing statements.
“Voters will have the opportunity to hear incumbent candidate Jackie Johnson and candidate Keith Higgins discuss the issues of importance to the communities the district attorney office will represent,” said Jackie Bryant, president of The Links. “As a result, residents will become more directly engaged and will be able to see the candidates firsthand discuss and showcase the uniqueness they will bring forth to the office.”
Tuesday would mark the second time Johnson and Higgins have faced off in a public venue. Though she did not make an appearance in a political question-and-answer event hosted last week by A Better Glynn, Johnson is the only Republican candidate for local office to appear publicly with her opponent in a forum or debate format. The two debated during an appearance earlier this month before Brunswick Kiwanis members.
Neither The Links nor the NAACP Brunswick Chapter support or oppose any political candidates, according to a statement released by the two organizations.