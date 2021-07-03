As Glynn County tax commissioner, Jeff Chapman understands he has to deal with people who don’t necessarily agree with some of the decisions made by his office.
“I’m tax commissioner so I hear it from both sides,” he said.
Chapman, named the lone finalist for the county manager’s job, said he would have liked his selection to be unanimous instead of the 4-3 vote made by commissioners Thursday.
His goal is to show it was a wise decision to choose him for the job.
“They will be my boss and I will be their employee,” he said.
Chapman, a former county commissioner, state senator, state representative and candidate for governor and Congress, said being an elected official and a constitutional officer gives him a different perspective than most county managers.
“Every job I’ve had has prepared me for my next responsibility,” he said. “It has given me insights on both sides of the issue.”
Before the vote naming Chapman as the finalist, an earlier motion naming three finalists that included Chapman failed by a 3-4 vote.
Commissioner Cap Fendig, who once served with Chapman on the commission, made the motion to name Chapman the lone finalist. It passed 4-3 with Commissioners Sammy Tostensen, Wayne Neal and Walter Rafolski joining Fendig in favor of the motion. Commissioners Allen Booker, David O’Quinn and Bill Brunson cast the dissenting votes.
Fendig said Chapman’s long experience as an elected official and a lifelong Glynn County resident convinced him to be the swing vote because of his job as tax commissioner.
“He brought the tax office to the next level of efficiency,” he said.
Fendig said Chapman understands expectations are high, and he expects he will meet them.
Chapman said it will probably be several weeks before he leaves the tax office and begins his new job as county manager.
He said his replacement in the tax office until the special election will be a “strong, competent” person.
A Probate Court judge will name Chapman’s replacement, who will serve until an election is held. In accordance with state law, the election to replace Chapman will not be held until November 2022, said Kathryn Downs, assistant county manager.
Chapman is earning $105,298 annually as tax commissioner. His salary as county manager has not yet been negotiated, said Matthew Kent, county public information officer.