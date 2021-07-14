Jeff Chapman withdrew his name Tuesday from consideration as the next Glynn County manager.
Chapman was the presumptive appointee until his decision to remain in his position as Glynn County tax commissioner, where he is serving in the first year of his second four-year term in office.
In his letter to county commissioners, Chapman said he decided to remain in office as tax commissioner for a number of reasons.
“The meaningful opportunity the public has given me in the last four years as your elected tax commissioner to improve the structure and service of the tax office weighed heavily in my decision,” Chapman said in his letter announcing his intention to withdraw his name.
Chapman said he considered the pros and cons of accepting the new position.
“Although humbled and encouraged by the support and positive response from the community and other elected officials, with this letter I respectfully decline the Board of Commissioners’ offer to serve as county manager,” Chapman said. “As your tax commissioner going forward I will continue to be available to share with the incoming county manager and the commission the efforts we have made to accomplish enhanced and improved operational efficiencies and customer service in the office of tax commissioner.”
Allen Booker, one of three county commissioners to vote against hiring Chapman, praised the decision.
“I think it shows wisdom and that he truly cares about the community,” he said. “His role as tax commissioner is his best role.”
Booker said he hopes the commission will vote to continue the process started by a consultant hired to review resumes and make a recommendation on finalists as new county manager to replace Alan Ours, dismissed by the commission in April after giving notice he would be leaving in August.
“I think we need to go ahead and make a decision,” Booker said. “I’m sure there will be some great discussion moving forward in a very positive way.”
The decision to name Chapman the lone finalist for the vacant county manager’s job two weeks ago was not without controversy.
Commissioners were not unanimous in their support for Chapman, voting 4-3 to name him their choice. His selection was expected to be formalized at Thursday’s commission meeting.
Naming Chapman the only finalist generated mixed responses on the county’s Facebook page. While many were enthusiastic about the selection, others questioned Chapman’s qualifications, lack of experience, and his past as an elected county commissioner, state representative and state senator.
The three commissioners who voted against him said they wanted to consider three finalists, including Chapman, for the job.
Commissioners Bill Brunson, David O’Quinn and Booker questioned Chapman’s qualifications and how the selection process to select candidates for the job was not followed. Brunson said Chapman should have applied for the job like all the other candidates if he wanted to be considered for the position.
Instead, Chapman was recruited to apply for the job after the application process ended. Brunson questioned if Chapman would have been recommended by a consultant as a finalist had he applied and gone through the extensive vetting process like the other candidates.
In his letter of intent to Neal, Chapman said he chose to accept the invitation to apply for the job based on “the commission’s expressed desire to support upgrades to efficiency and reforms to critical county operational systems.”
According to the county’s advertisement soliciting applicants, the minimum qualifications are a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business administration or related, with master’s degree preferred.
Applicants were also to have at least seven years of progressive management experience in a local government of similar size or complexity as Glynn County or applicable executive type experience and evidence of continued professional development such as ICMA Credentialed Manager designation.
Those minimum qualifications are a “positive indicator of dedication to the profession and will be noted during the candidate vetting process.”
Chapman did not meet the educational requirements or have the past experience managing a county with 14 departments, 940 employees and an annual operating budget of $144 million. The tax office managed by Chapman has 15 employees and an annual budget of $1.8 million.
One of the proposed finalists, Tonya Miller, is a familiar face in Glynn County, serving as the county’s chief financial officer and interim county manager for six years until she accepted the Waycross city manager job in 2019, where she is currently working.
“In serving as the county manager for Glynn County, I have no doubt that I can make a significant contribution to the operations of the government,” Miller said in her cover letter.
The other proposed finalist, Alicia M. Vaughn, served 16 years as Catoosa County manager until she left the position earlier this year.
“My experience includes the management of entities which employ approximately 700 plus employees and I have overseen and prepared general fund and capital project budgets in excess of $150 million,” Vaughn said in her cover letter.
Booker said he wants commissioners to interview the other two job candidates and hopefully make a decision.
Glynn County will be without a manager when interim county manager Kathryn Downs leaves for a new job in Bryan County on July 23. The county’s attorney and the chief financial officer will fill in until a new county manager assumes responsibilities.