Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman says county officials approached him about managing government services.
“In April I was honored and surprised to be asked by several county commissioners if I would consider serving as Glynn County‘s manager,” Chapman said. “It was difficult at first to envision a move away from a very satisfying role as...tax commissioner.”
Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen proposed at the commission’s meeting Thursday that Chapman be considered as the sole candidate for the county manager’s job. His motion failed when only two of the other six commissioners supported the proposal.
Chapman began his second four-year term as tax commissioner, an elective office, in January. County manager is an appointed position.
“I appreciated the meaningful opportunity the public gave me in the last four years to analyze and transform the operational structure of the tax office,” Chapman said. “However, three things helped me with my decision to apply for the county manager’s job.”
Among the three is the commission’s expressed desire to support upgrades to efficiencies and reforms to critical county systems, said Chapman, no stranger to local or state government.
A successful businessman, Chapman served on the county commission as a district representative and later as an at-large representative before his election to the Georgia House and later election to the state Senate. Chapman ran as a Republican in every election.
“The position (of county manager) presents broader diverse and particular challenges that will continue to more completely utilize my proven skills and experience from both the public and private sectors for years to come,” Chapman said. “As a lifelong resident, I have a vested and passionate interest and always wanting to help achieve better outcomes for my community and its future.”
Commissioner Rafolski said he voted to name Chapman the sole candidate because of his passion to serve and experience.
“His embrace of change and unwavering commitment to exceeding expectations are qualities I think we need in a county manager,” Rafolski said. “We need his proven ability to streamline operations and fully utilize existing county resources.”
Commissioner Bill Brunson, one of the commissioners voting against the proposal last week, said the county should follow the structured process it has in place.
The county contracted the Mercer group to screen and interview candidates. Brunson said Chapman failed to make the cutoff.
“I think we should honor that process and the candidates that applied and went through that process,” Brunson said last week. “If the process doesn’t provide a qualified candidate, then we will pursue other options, which will include other interviews, including (Tax) Commissioner Chapman.”
Voting Thursday in favor of Chapman, in addition to Tostensen and Rafolski, was Commission Chairman Wayne Neal. Voting against naming Chapman, in addition to Brunson, were Commissioners Allen Booker and David O’Quinn. Commissioner Cap Fendig abstained, throwing the vote into a tie and a defeat for Tostensen.