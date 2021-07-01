Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman has been named the lone finalist for the county manager’s job.
When county commissioners emerged from closed executive session Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Bill Brunson made a motion to nominate three finalists for consideration. That motion failed by a 3-4 vote.
Commissioner Cap Fendig said a split vote to hire a county manager “doesn’t send a great message.” He made a motion to name Chapman as the lone finalist for the job, with Sammy Tostensen seconding the motion.
Fendig’s motion passed 4-3 with Tostensen, chairman Wayne Neal and Commissioner Walter Rafolski voting in favor and Commissioners Allen Booker, David O’Quinn and Bill Brunson casting the dissenting votes.
Thursday’s vote starts the 14-day public notice period before county commissioners can formally vote to appoint Chapman to the position.
Chapman was not initially a candidate for the position, which has been open since the commission released Alan Ours from his contract at the end of March. Ours planned to retire in August when the commission terminated him and appointed Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs as interim county manager.
After serving as a district commissioner and later as an at-large commissioner, Chapman went on to win election to the state House and later the state Senate as a Republican. He left state office in an unsuccessful bid for Georgia’s first district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
He is currently in the first year of his second four-year term as county tax commissioner.
Chapman told The News in June he appreciated the opportunity to make changes in the tax commissioner’s office but was ready for a new challenge.
“The position (of county manager) presents broader diverse and particular challenges that will continue to more completely utilize my proven skills and experience from both the public and private sectors for years to come,” Chapman said. “As a lifelong resident, I have a vested and passionate interest and always wanting to help achieve better outcomes for my community and its future.”