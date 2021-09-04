For the second time in less than two months, Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman is no longer a candidate for the vacant county manager’s job.
Chapman, in a phone interview Friday, said negotiations broke off Thursday morning after one of the four county commissioners who supported him for the job withdrew his support.
“One of the commissioners did not want to go forward,” he said. “That door is closed.”
Chapman said the county “came back with a good offer” as a counter proposal to his contract request, which he said was simply the starting point for negotiations.
Among the terms of Chapman’s contract request were a $225,000 annual salary, six months sick leave, six weeks vacation, a monthly car allowance of $750, a cellphone, a monthly technology allowance of $100, a 60-day notice to fire him and a years’ salary buyout if he was terminated without just cause.
The goal was to get a long-term contract with the security necessary so he wasn’t fired without cause.
“It was disappointing getting to the 11th hour to have everything fall apart,” he said.
Commission chairman Wayne Neal said the search for a new manager will continue.
“As a board, we are committed to finding the best candidate possible to be our next county manager,” he said. “It is unfortunate that we were unable to come to a mutual agreement with Mr. Chapman to assume that role, but I will say Jeff is a fine public servant and we wish him continued success as our tax commissioner”, Neal said.
Chapman said the criticism toward his consideration for the job was “unnecessarily controversial.”
“I’m humbled I was even considered for the responsibility,” he said.
The search for a county manager began in April, weeks after Alan Ours gave six months’ notice he was leaving the job. Commissioners hired a consulting firm to identify potential replacements. But some of the commissioners were unhappy with the finalists and recruited Chapman for the job.
Critics said Chapman didn’t meet the advertised education and job experience necessary to be considered for the position.
Chapman, however, said he would have worked hard to exceed expectations and prove his critics wrong.
“It would have expanded my responsibility to use my experience from the past,” he said.
Chapman has previously served as Glynn County commissioner, state senator and state representative.
Chapman said he plans to prepare tax notices to go out in mid September and is ready to give his undivided attention to the job.
“I am truly honored and love the work I’m involved in,” he said. “I have the desire for Glynn County to be the best county in Georgia.”