Jeff Chapman knows the contract proposal sent to county commissioners for the county manager’s job asks for a lot.
Among the terms of the contract are a $225,000 annual salary, six months sick leave, six weeks vacation, a monthly car allowance of $750, a cell phone, a monthly technology allowance of $100, a 60-day notice to fire him and a years’ salary buyout if he is terminated without just cause.
Chapman, in a phone interview Thursday, said he was asked by several commissioners to reconsider after he withdrew his name as the lone finalist for the job in July.
He has already talked with a consultant hired by the county to help the new county manager transition into the job and help staff manage the county in the interim. Chapman said the consultant discussed his background as a county manager in the Augusta area and his part-time job as a consultant helping other counties manage business during the period when they are without a manager.
“He didn’t offer any advice. I’m not county manager yet,” he said.
Chapman said he is aware commissioners are split on hiring him to replace Alan Ours, who gave his six-month notice earlier this year. Commissioners terminated him in April rather than let him continue on the job until August.
“It’s a very political job, unfortunately,” he said. “I will try to use a thoughtful, methodical approach. I’m excited about the opportunity.”
Chapman said the contract proposal is simply a starting point, and he expects an agreement will be drafted that will be acceptable to both parties.
He said the six months sick leave in the proposed contract is something that is offered to someone with 15 years or more experience. But he emphasized the time, if approved by commissioners, would only be used for medical reasons.
“It’ll be used for sick leave,” he said. “There will be no personal leave. It’s one of those things you hope you never use.”
As for the 60-day termination notice, Chapman said he doesn’t want to be fired without cause. The 60-day notice will make commissioners hesitant to fire him for any reason other than just cause.
“I want to know if you’re unhappy with me,” he said. “I want to remove politics from the job. The commission needs a strong individual to do the heavy lifting. It’s a very important responsibility.”