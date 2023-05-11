Chapel Crossing Road lane closure planned
Traffic will be reduced to one land on Chapel Crossing Road for construction within the right of way.
Chapel Crossing Road lane closure planned
Traffic will be reduced to one land on Chapel Crossing Road for construction within the right of way.
Work is scheduled to start 9 a.m. on May 15 and last until May 26. The purpose of the lane closure ti to construct a paved turning lane to accommodate a new development. Work will be done by a private contractor.
Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route since delays are expected.
— The Brunswick News
