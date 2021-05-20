County commissioners will consider adopting changes to the water resources protection ordinance at Thursday’s meeting.
The changes address issues associated with pollutants and degrading water quality.
Adoption of the proposed changes will move the county on the path of full compliance with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System program.
Commissioners will also be asked to approve changes to the county’s Water Resources Protection Ordinance. The Local Design Manual update will detail how and tow what extent the changes required by the state will be applied to projects in Glynn County.
Public hearings are scheduled for the abandonment of a right of way and two rezoning requests, including one that would rezone New Hope Plantation from a highway commercial, basic industrial, mobile home and highway commercial to planned development.
If approved, it would allow the 1,091-acre tract to rezoned planned development to allow a mix of residential, commercial and movie studio facilities.