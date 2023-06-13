The Glynn County Finance Committee will consider recommending changes to the short-term rental ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.
Recommended changes include making the finance department the issuer of certificates instead of the community development department.
The recommended changes also include removing a certificate sub number and only use the Accommodation Excise Tax Certificate number.
The annual fee remains $150 for each short-term rental. If the application is filed on or after July 1 but prior to December 1, the certificate will be $175 and will be applicable through the following calendar year without payment of the renewal fee for that ensuing year.
The committee will also be asked to consider recommended changes to the county’s lodging tax ordinance.
It is being amended to revise the definitions of “operator” and “occupancy” and to remove the use of a Certificate of Authority to revise the method of returning lodging taxes, to correct references to the county manager and for other purposes.
The changes make it broader, to include the owners of short-term rental homes.
The ordinance changes will bring them in line with the county’s new computer system usage and with the department handling those services.
The consent agenda includes a recommendation to accept a $15,000 donation from Pinova, Inc. for the acquisition of one dual tote foam trailer with foam eductor nozzle.
Committee members will also consider a recommendation to accept a $1.1 million grant to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit to help with the case backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.