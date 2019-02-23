Changes to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s overdue bill payment plan program are in the works to further help low-income customers keep the water running.
“The JWSC has seen a number of customers having difficulty in making payments on their payment plans resulting from past due amounts accrued prior to April of 2018 when we began our comprehensive cutoff program. Staff (members have) been working intensely with (utility commissioners) in the last few days to address this issue,” Utility Executive Director Jimmy Junkin said in an email sent Friday.
The utility commission voted to approve the creation of a payment plan system in May 2017, but it has undergone significant changes since then.
Depending on the amount of debt they had accrued, customers had a number of options. They could pay it back over terms ranging from six months to four years, but the service cutoff program instituted in April showed the commission that many people couldn’t afford even that.
Many were defaulting on their payment plans and when the cutoff policy took effect, the utility began offering the longer-term payment plans to those who didn’t qualify just to avoid cutting off their service, said Administration Director Jay Sellers.
Payment plans were limited to 12-month terms to cut down on an excess of 48-month term payments plans, Sellers explained.
“We cut the payments plans back because they were creating a large number of four-year plans because people didn’t have enough money to pay the shorter term plans,” Sellers said.
In recent weeks, Junkin said in the email that staff and utility commissioners have been working on more “fair and equitable options” for their low-income customers.
“The options being developed will require a case-by-case analysis for each customer to determine the best path forward to restore water service for those with the most chronic inability to make their payments,” Junkin’s email stated.
One issue with reaching a solution, Seller said, is that payment plans themselves aren’t even specifically allowed in either the ordinance or state legislation that governs the utility.
“Our position would be we have the latitude to set up payment plans as a means to satisfy the debt,” Sellers said.
It comes down to the term “satisfy,” he continued.
According to the utility’s governing ordinance, once water service is cut off it can’t be turned back on until “the service fees provided by the rate resolution are satisfied.”
Currently, the utility holds that entering into a payment plan satisfies the service fees. But, to his knowledge, Sellers said the utility commission has never a definition for what it means to “satisfy” the service fees.
“The definition of what it means for a debt to be ‘satisfied’ needs to be reconciled with the commission so that we can be, as Mr. Junkin said, ‘fair and equitable,’” Sellers said. “I would say that we would need to (define ‘satisfied’) because if we’re going to maintain a spirit of transparency we need to assure all our customers that the debt for one isn’t going to subsidized by the others.”
The commission will work out the details in committee and regular commission meetings, Junkin’s email stated.
In addition to payment plans, the utility is also working on a payment assistance program powered by customer donations.
The commission voted to start negotiating with the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, which would select low-income customers who need help paying their bills.
“The first phase of the payment assistance program, once the contract is worked out with the Community Action Authority, would provide a set amount for customers,” Sellers said. “They would administer the disbursement based on criteria we agree upon, that’s something they have a history of doing for other organizations.”
While nothing is official, Sellers said recent suggestions have been to cap the amount a customer can receive monthly based on the amount in donations received the month prior.
Even once the contract is agreed upon and signed, Sellers said it will take a while to build up a reserve to kick off the program.
“We’re likely to be a year or more away from reaching funding substantial enough within the program to be able to help anyone,” Sellers said.
“As we have money rolling in off of the program, once donations have been received we will know how much we can donate to each customer.”