The cost of a change order for the Canal Road engineering project was questioned at Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
The question was posed when county engineer Paul Andrews asked EMC Engineering to reconsider the cost to re-engineer the road project after residents expressed opposition to a raised median as part of the project.
The original estimate to change the plans was $48,000, but Andrews convinced the company to lower it to $36,000.
Some commissioners questioned the cost to simply remove plans for the raised median until they were told that deleting the median meant redrawing a substantial part of the overall plans.
The explanation convinced commissioners to unanimously vote to support the change order.
In other business, the three-ton boat hoist system at Blythe Island Regional Park was approved unanimously but with a change that will save the county $5,850. Instead of having Engineered Lifting Systems LLC, of Fenton, Mo. install the system, county officials found a company in Jacksonville, Fla., Consolidated Rigging, to do the work once the system is delivered.
The installation by Consolidated Rigging will not affect the lift system’s warranty.
The meeting began with a brief tribute led by Commission Chairman Wayne Neal in honor of former Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander, who died Tuesday.
“Chief Alexander was a pillar (of) this community,” Neal said. “This is a man who loved this county.”