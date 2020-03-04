State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, said Georgians ought to decide the fate of Daylight Saving Time.
It’s why he joined 52 other senators Monday in passing a bill that will allow Georgians to vote on its future in the state.
S.B. 351 would place a vote on the November ballot that would allow voters to choose one of three options: no change, moving to permanent standard time or, if Congress allows, moving to permanent Daytime Saving Time.
“Only Congress can change the length of Daylight Saving Time observation, period,” state Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah, said while presenting the bill. “However, since 2015, at least 39 states have proposed legislation to change their observance of Daylight Saving Time.
House Resolution 1240 passed the House Interstate Cooperation Committee Feb. 26, and urges Congress to give Georgia the authority to set permanent Daylight Saving Time. State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, serves on the committee and seconded the motion to pass the resolution.
“I am fully in favor of setting our time so it no longer changes twice a year,” Jones said. “I personally favor Daylight Saving Time, but that requires approval by the feds. So let’s pick one and go for it.”
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, said he hasn’t seen the resolution and isn’t sure it will make it out of the House Rules Committee before the March 12 crossover deadline.
Daylight Saving Time officially returns to the nation at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks will be moved forward by one hour. It ends Nov. 1.
Other legislation
Also receiving approval Monday was Ligon’s S.B. 442, which ended up being one of a number of bills brought up in a three-hour Senate Judiciary Committee meeting.
The bill aims to protect people who own rental properties governed by homeowners’ associations.
He said the issue arises with owners of rental properties “when you have an investor come in and buy a home, the covenants allow the home to be rented out, and all of a sudden the association will change the rules and the person can no longer rent the home.
“Or you could have a situation where a person is deployed to go overseas and they need to rent their house out, and those covenants change and they can’t rent it out.”
Ligon said there has been some questions between the groups that represent individuals or companies that are renting properties and the representatives of homeowner associations.
The deal agreed to by Ligon and interested parties strikes the relevant portions of the legislation and inserts a section to read, “No amendment shall be made to an instrument so as to prohibit or restrict a non-homeowner occupied lot from continuing to be leased or rented, pursuant to the pre-amendment instrument.”
Lanier Coulter, representing state homeowners’ associations, told the committee they want the discussion to continue and expect further tweaks in the bill.
Elmer Stancil, representing the National Rental Home Council, said, “We’re supportive of this language, and we appreciate Sen. Ligon bringing this bill before the committee.”
The committee gave unanimous approval to S.B. 442, which now goes to the Senate Rules Committee.