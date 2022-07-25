The Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce has announced the date for the annual trip to Washington, D.C.
The Washington fly-in on Sept. 12-15 is an opportunity for business leaders and local elected officials to meet with federal officials they hope will support local projects.
The Golden Isles Chamber group will be joining the Georgia Chamber of Commerce for the first time to get a statewide briefing in Washington.
The trip will include a Georgia Chamber lunch and federal briefing, a congressional staff breakfast, special tours and meetings with U.S. senators and Congress members to discuss issues of importance to the Golden Isles.
Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said Southeast Georgia Health System is the group’s legislative lunch sponsor, and Georgia Ports is sponsoring the group’s reception.
While the intent is to generate federal support for local projects, it won’t be all work and meetings for the participants. There are planned tours and the possibility of attending a Washington Nationals baseball game.
Cost to attend is $500 a person. Flights to Washington must be arranged on an individual basis. There is a room block rate of $369 per night.