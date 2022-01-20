The Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce will hold the inaugural Glynn Educator Externiship Academy from Jan. 31 through Feb. 2.
The externship is a partnership with the Glynn County Schools to give educators the opportunity to observe and interact with local companies as a way to gain real world experience from some of the county’s major employers.
The first session, announced at Wednesday’s chamber meeting, will include 20 educators split into groups of five to create a capstone project called Connect Glynn Portfolio.
Each team will create a portfolio of the company they visited with an overview of at least four job positions at the company, education and training requirements for the jobs, and plans to demonstrate to students the work world as it aligns to academic and employability skills.
The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, King & Prince Seafood, Sea Island Companies and Southeast Georgia Health System will host the first groups of educators.
Participants will meet key leadership, learn about the company’s mission and vision, tour the business and have the opportunity to shadow different workers on the job.
The goal is to help educators develop connections with business professionals and develop future teaching and learning opportunities.
Educators will be able to explain the relevance of the classes students are taking to the skills needed in the workplace.
In other business, the Community Clean Sweep Awards recognizing five local businesses for their efforts in maintaining clean and attractive premises were also announced at the meeting.
Glynn Eye Care and St. Andrews CME Church received “Clean Sweep” awards for the fourth quarter of 2021; Indigo Coastal Shanty and UGA Marine Extension & Georgia Sea Grant (Brunswick Station) were each honored with 5-year distinctions; and Epworth by the Sea received the Clean Sweep 10-year award.
Clean Sweep awards are presented quarterly by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick News. A seven-member panel of community members selects the honorees based on their contribution to keeping the Golden Isles cleaner and greener.