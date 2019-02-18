The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to do something it hasn’t done in more than three decades — start a search for a new president.
A search committee has selected an executive search firm specializing in chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, foundations and nonprofits to assist with the search.
The one question the applicants won’t have to ask is about job security and satisfaction if they consider who they’re replacing. Woody Woodside is retiring in May after serving as Chamber president since 1985.
Chamber Chairman Jeff Bennett, in a prepared statement, said the search to replace Woodside is “right on target” based on plans established by the search committee in November.
“There are three phases to the process,”Bennett said. “The first phase was the gathering of information and feedback from our membership, community leaders and government officials. The current phase is the ‘casting of the net’ for qualified candidates to lead the chamber to the next level of service to our members – building on the solid foundation Woody has put in place.”
The search committee is looking for applicants who are graduates of the U.S. Chamber’s Institute of Organization Management or have at least 10 years of successful Chamber of Commerce management in a leadership role and a minimum of two years of Chamber Institute completed.
A certified Georgia Chamber of Commerce executive status or a similar one from other states adds value to a candidate’s application.
The chamber is seeking someone with a proven record “leading an organization through innovative visionary growth and meaningful change” as a way to improve the business community.
“Other character traits desired of applicants include a creative and strategic thinker who has experience in developing relevant programs and goals to enhance the quality of life of a community; experienced team builder and leader who will effectively represent the chamber in many environments; and a proven track record of successfully working with a board of directors, governments, and members,” according to the statement.
Applicants have until Feb. 22 to upload a resume and cover letter to thechasongroup.com to be considered as a candidate.
The next step will be for prescreening of the candidates. The most qualified applicants will receive a detailed application related to the chamber’s priorities and programs. The search committee expects to interview three to five candidates for the position.
“Our process of selecting a professional to lead the chamber is very transparent and well-organized,” Bennett said. “This is one of the biggest decisions our organization will make in the next three to five years and we want to get it right.”