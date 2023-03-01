The 2023 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit will be held March 9 at Marshes of Glynn Library.
The event, sponsored by the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, provides an opportunity to collaborate with representatives from the J.W. Fanning institute for Leadership Development. Participants will have discussions with industry professionals who are committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the local workforce and community.
The keynote speaker is Jay Bailey, president and CEO of the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, a $50 million endeavor in Atlanta honoring the legacy and leadership of Herman J. Russell, Sr.
Bailey is committed to living by his personal motto, “Build as we Climb.” He leads the development of the largest center in the United States dedicated to empowering Black entrepreneurs and small business owners. The center has more than 54,000 square feet designed to inspire ideas, create jobs, grow companies and increase wealth in the community.
Ralph Staffins, III, president and CEO of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said he and Bailey attended Leadership Georgia classes and had the opportunity to get to know each other.
“His goal is to show the power of being together, with an emphasis on the workplace,” Staffins said.
Diversity in the workplace goes beyond one with all races and genders having the opportunity for a job with the opportunity to advance a career. Bailey will also discuss the importance of diversity of thought in the workplace, so all ideas can be considered.
“He will discuss leaders with different points of view and how they work together,” Staffins said.
The summit will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on March 9. Tickets are $60 for members and $100 for non members. Go to brunswickgoldenisleschamber.com and click on the link for more information and for tickets.