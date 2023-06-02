The 2023 Chamber Annual Gala is going a little more upscale this year, with jackets and ties encouraged for gentlemen and dresses and heels for women.
The event, the largest fundraiser of the year for the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, features a silent auction and social hour, followed dinner, a live auction and awards.
Among the silent auction items are an autographed Atlanta Falcons football, golf packages including a two-day stay at King & Prince with golf included, hotel stays including a five-day stay at The Beach Club at St. Simons Island, restaurant gift cards, a kayak trip and tickets to a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball game.
Live auction items include a Jekyll Island getaway package, a two-night stay at a retreat on Little St. Simons Island and a trip for four to a condo in Tuscany, Italy. The trip to Italy sold for $4,900 last year, said Danielle Lewis, chief operating officer for the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
The live auction’s master of ceremonies is yet to be announced, but Lewis said he or she is a past auctioneer.
“It will be someone pretty well-known,” she said.
The dinner will also feature a ceremony where the chairman’s gavel is passed by outgoing Chairman Cedric King to Chairwoman-elect Donna Davis.
The chamber is still seeking items, products, meals, getaways, services and anything else that could be donated by businesses for the silent and live auctions. The recommended value should be at least $100.
Tickets are $80 each or $640 for a table of eight. The event will be held at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 Beachview Drive, N. Jekyll Island.
Go to bgicoc.com for tickets, to donate to the auctions, or for more information.