The most diverse group of participants in the Leadership Glynn program have graduated from the program in what has been a challenging year because of the pandemic.

Participants are considered some of the young up-and-coming leaders who learned about Glynn County history, business climate and a new emphasis on leadership development.

Ben Hartman, chairman of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, knows firsthand the value of one of the state’s oldest leadership programs as a graduate in the class of 1998.

“My firm encouraged me to participate,” he said. “I was new to the community, and the program helped me learn about our community and to develop relationships and friendships that have been important in my career and in community service.”

Hartman is also a graduate of Leadership Georgia where he learned about other communities in the state and study their successes.

“These programs might change the places they visit, but the constant in the programs is the development of relationships and trust that are crucial to our community prospering,” he said. “I would encourage participation in these programs to develop leadership skills and to help form important networks.”

Employers will also benefit from the program by having employees who are better equipped to lead in business and in service to others, he said.

Tom Norton, vice president of human resources for King and Prince Seafood, said his company sends one employee a year to participate in the program. The company looks for employees with the potential be future leaders in the workplace and community.

Employers typically pay the fee and let the employee participate on company time.

“In my opinion, it’s worth the investment,” Norton said. “It expands the horizons. It expands the professional network.”

Chamber president and CEO Ralph Staffins III said one goal is to ensure participants are a reflection of the community with race, gender and the industry sector represented in the classes. The new graduation class of 30 participants included 12 minority candidates.

“We’re trying to create a leadership pipeline,” he said.

Two days of leadership classes were part of the curriculum with representatives from the University of Georgia Fanning Institute for Leadership Development and College of Coastal Georgia. The leadership development classes in next year’s class, which begins this fall, will be expanded to five days of instruction, Staffins said.

The chamber’s nonprofit foundation is raising money to help reduce the costs of the nine-month course.

“We want up and coming leaders we can pour into the pipeline,” he said. “It’s something to help build careers.”

Hartman agreed, saying it’s critical to develop future leaders and foster relationships.

“We are better when we work together and can call on friendships and trust that has grown over time,” he said. “The chamber and chamber foundation are committed to this work.”

More from this section

+2
Fundraiser seeks to help city squares

Fundraiser seeks to help city squares

Some of Brunswick’s 14 public squares have a steady flow of people sitting on benches while eating lunch, reading a book or simply enjoying the view under a shade tree.

State Fire Marshal sets conditions for Logistec after conflagration

State Fire Marshal sets conditions for Logistec after conflagration

Before flames erupted into an explosion May 2 at a massive warehouse crammed with wood pellets near neighborhoods in Brunswick’s south end, employees there spent a day trying to control the fire without contacting the city’s fire department, Georgia’s State Fire Marshal’s office concluded.

Kress building to get new tenant

Kress building to get new tenant

A familiar restauranteur in the Golden Isles will be the tenant to occupy a planned rooftop restaurant in the Kress Building in downtown Brunswick.

+2
Shipwreck cutting expected to resume this week

Shipwreck cutting expected to resume this week

The VB 10,000 crane vessel moved back into position Tuesday morning over the remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, more than a week after cutting operations stopped for maintenance, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.