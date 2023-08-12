The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce helps organize an annual fly-in to Washington, D.C., each year to discuss important local issues with federal lawmakers and department heads.
Ralph Staffins III, the chamber’s president and CEO, said this year’s trip to the nation’s capital is slated for Sept. 10-14 instead of the traditional visit earlier in the year.
Staffins said the trip is timed to coincide with the visit to Washington by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
“It makes sense to do it together,” Staffins said. “We’re better together than apart.”
Staffins said typically anywhere from 40 to 50 elected officials, business leaders, educators, Southeast Georgia Health System representatives and officials from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center will make the trip.
The chamber surveys the business community and elected officials to determine priorities and concerns to create the agenda they will take to Washington.
Once they arrive, participants often break into smaller groups to meet with federal officials to discuss concerns. In some instances, such as with FLETC, the health system and the airport authority, the meetings will have only a handful of participants.
“These organizations...set up their own meetings,” Staffins said.
The annual visit is a way for participants to bond during the time spent in Washington.
“It’s a fun trip,” he said. “Going to their offices in Washington shows the importance of our needs.”
Registration for the chamber’s Washington fly-in ends Aug. 22. Cost is $500 a person, not including accommodations.