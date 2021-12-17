The Grits and Issues event held Dec. 3 in Brunswick attracted more than 320 people who attended to listen to the plans from elected officials for the upcoming General Assembly legislative session that begins in January.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce officials discussed the event that attracted business leaders and elected officials from Camden, Glynn and McIntosh counties.
They then announced plans for a trip to the state capital Feb. 21-23 to meet with state lawmakers during the legislative session to present a list of requests.
Board members are still developing the list of needs they plan to bring to Atlanta, with the top four needs prioritized. The No. 1 project on the list is to expand the Coastal Pines Technical College campus in Brunswick. The 93,765-square-foot Business & Technical Center, estimated to cost $32.4 million, is considered a top priority by the state board of technical colleges.
The other three priorities the Chamber will bring to Atlanta are still under consideration.
The response to the Chamber’s ongoing shop local campaign has attracted Christmas shoppers to more than 50 participating businesses encouraging them to buy local. The incentive is a gift basket that will be awarded to a customer at one of the participating businesses. The more purchases, the more chances to win the basket valued at more than $2,500. The winner will be announced Dec. 20.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, updated the talent development strategy committee in an earlier meeting where they discussed a $30,000 workforce development grant from Georgia Power. The consensus was that having a paid/contracted leader for the group would be a good use of the funds to help further the goals of the talent strategy.