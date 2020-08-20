Leadership Glynn is accepting applications until Sept. 18 with the goal of having one third of the class comprised of minority candidates.
“We’re trying to make our class look more like our community. We’re committed to that,” said Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce at Wednesday’s meeting.
The program provides existing and emerging leaders for the challenges of the future. Typically, 30 people graduate from the program designed to develop informed leaders and take their ideas and experiences to help direct the future of the Golden Isles.
The Leadership Glynn Program consists of approximately eight sessions designed to develop leadership skills, provide networking opportunities and educate participants about the Glynn County business climate and local issues. The program begins in October with a leadership development retreat and concludes in June with graduation. Go to the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce website for a link to the application.
In other business, Staffins said the chamber is in the midst of a retention campaign, along with ways to attract new members.
“I think it’s more than a membership campaign,” he said.
Besides explaining the benefits of being a chamber member, the campaign will also include promotions on programs to help businesses grow.
The campaign to retain members for another year is nearly comparable to last year at this time, Staffins said. Typically the chamber has an 85 percent retention rate, he said.
A total of 22 businesses initially said they didn’t want to renew their memberships, but three changed their minds, he said. Among the remaining businesses failing to renew, 14 were either sold or closed.
The Chamber Experience, an online auction to replace to live event held each year, has worked surprisingly well, Staffins said.
“We’re getting a lot of exposure,” he said.
Many items for auction are selling for close to retail value, with some bidders offering more than the item is worth, he said. A goal is to have a live, in-person chamber experience next spring, he said.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the region was well above 2019 numbers for tourism until the end of February when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Despite the health concerns, the island has done better than expected, but the motels near Interstate 95 are struggling because of the lack of bookings from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and interstate travelers.
“The big concern is what will happen in the fall,” he said.
He predicted a significant reduction in group business and event travel, as well as the annual impact by event travel and snowbirds making their annual exodus to warmer weather for the winter.
He said bookings are expected to be 30 percent in September and 33 percent in October.
“We’re going to have a challenge in coming months,” he said. “We’re certainly going to have our work cut out for us.”