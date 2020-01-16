The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce got good news at its monthly meeting Wednesday when it comes to tourism in the Golden Isles.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau, gave a positive report about tourism in the Golden Isles. Tourism was up by four percent in October, but those gains paled in comparison to the final two months of 2019.
The big jump was during the holiday season when tourism over the previous year was up 20 percent on Jekyll Island and 16 percent in the county.
Business leaders also briefly discussed their disappointment in Brunswick not making the cut to be among five cities vying to be featured on the TV show “Small Business Revolution.”
“We don’t need a TV show to tell us how wonderful Brunswick is,” said Ralph Staffins, the chamber’s president.
Brunswick City Commissioner Julie Martin suggested contacting at least one five cities that beat Brunswick to learn what they did to qualify to be on the TV show.
Chamber members also set a tentative date of April 21-23 for the annual fly-in to Washington D.C., depending on the availability of hotels.
In other business, McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport will host an Aviation Career Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 7. The event includes a real flight simulator, a wide variety of aircraft on display and an opportunity of youth to sign up for the Young Eagles Rally and a free flight over the Golden Isles. To register or for more information go to flygcairports.com.