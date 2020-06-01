The largest fundraiser of the year for the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce normally attracts as many as 300 people, but plans have changed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social distancing will prevent the annual Chamber Experience to be held with crowds enjoying live music and gourmet food. But one of the highlights, the auction of quality items, is scheduled to begin today in a way that will make everyone comfortable.
Chamber Experience: The Virtual Edition is a nine-week virtual auction where two items will be posted for bid each week through Aug. 12.
Chamber president Ralph Staffins III said some items up for bid in coming weeks are already posted on the chamber’s website to pique the public’s interest. He said there are three times as many items that will be revealed for bid in coming weeks to hopefully keep people returning to the website.
The fundraiser raises about $75,000, but Staffins said a lot of that money came from ticket sales and donations during the event.
“There’s a lot more to the event we can’t do online,” he said.
But the online auction has potential to generate more bidders because anyone can participate.
Go to bgicoc2020.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse to look at items up for bid.
Among the packages posted on the chamber website are a Melissa and Doug Get Well Doctor Activity Set, guaranteed to spark the imagination of any child aspiring for a career in the medical field. The Father’s Day basket includes a cooler filled with a variety of liquors, a set of Sharper Image beer glasses, a set of highball glasses, a bamboo cutting board and a gift certificate for a Boston Butt and sauce from Fletcher’s Finest BBQ.
A handmade steel fire pit made students at Golden Isles College & Career Academy will be up for bid in coming weeks.
Staffins said bidders can sign up for automatic notifications if a higher bid has been submitted on any item they are competing to purchase.
He praised staff for their initiative and creativity to salvage the annual fundraiser which helps support the local business community.
“We hope it turns out to be successful,” Staffins said. “It is showing how adaptive the chamber of commerce in our community is.”