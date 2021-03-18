Voters rejected a SPLOST referendum in Tuesday’s special election, but they will have an opportunity to reconsider their vote in 2022.
That was the response to the vote during Wednesday’s Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting.
“It was a heated debate in our community this year,” said Jimmy Arnold, the chamber’s advocacy and governmental affairs chairman.
Arnold said the rejection of the one-cent tax will cost local taxpayers more than $68 million in revenue. The money would have been spent on a wide variety of projects ranging from road improvements to the purchase of new equipment.
“We will have to figure out how to do these projects,” he said.
Arnold said the low voter turnout hurt the chances for the referendum to be approved. The plan is to give voters another chance to consider the tax during the November 2022 general election, where voter turnout will be much higher than during a special election in March. A public eduction campaign will be held to explain the advantages of the tax, where a sizable portion is paid by tourists visiting the Golden Isles and motorists traveling on Interstate 95.
“There was not a lot of understanding about the tax,” Arnold said. “We still thought it stood a good chance.”
Chamber president Ralph Staffins also expressed his disappointment.
“We thought it was a good investment in infrastructure,” he said. “We just didn’t get the voter turnout to pass it.”
In other business, after nearly a year of requiring the limited number of students at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center to isolate for two weeks before starting classes, COVID-19 restrictions will begin to ease.
William Fallon, deputy director of the training center, told chamber members that faculty and students are now being vaccinated.
“Most of the staff is vaccinated now,” he said. “We’re telling them to get them wherever we can.”
The challenge is for students in some of the shorter training sessions that only last several weeks.
Fallon said discussions are ongoing with local hotels to house students.
“Fully vaccinated students can be housed off center,” he said.
They will also be able to go out to restaurants and shops, which will be good news to local merchants.
Staffins expressed concerns about the possibility of the Brunswick metropolitan area being redesigned as a micropolitan. He said the downsizing would remove local control from transportation needs, hurt tax credits and potentially reduce the number of grants the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau could be eligible to receive.
Letters have been sent to federal officials expressing opposition to the proposed change.
“We’ve had this designation 70 years,” Staffins said. “We’re pushing as hard as we can.”
The chamber will combine the Chamber Experience and Business & Bites into one event this year. It will be held outdoors at Gascoigne Bluff on June 19.