Organizers of the annual Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce Business Expo believe they have a way to attract more visitors.
The annual event has been renamed Business & Bites as a way to put more emphasis on the “bites” that will be served by local restaurants at the event.
The event, traditionally held on Jekyll Island, will also have a new venue when it is held on Jan. 30. It will be in the Gruber Hangar at the St. Simons Island Airport.
The goal is to put more emphasis on the food vendors as a way to generate a larger turnout.
Another name change has already occurred at the former Brunswick & Glynn County Economic Development Authority. It has been renamed the Golden Isles Development Authority, said Ryan Moore, the authority’s director.
“We feel Golden Isles represents the entire area. There’s a lot of name recognition,” he said.
A survey to poll members about legislative issues will help the chamber prepare for annual visits to Atlanta and Washington D.C. The Atlanta trip will be held Jan. 26-28, and the Washington trip is scheduled for April 22-24.
Justin Callaway, director and CEO of NewCity Brunswick, said the results of a housing study for downtown Brunswick is “real positive news.”
The study shows the downtown district could handle as many as 75 new housing units a year for the next five years, with the ability to handle even more new housing in the in-town area adjacent to the downtown district.
“I’m excited about the potential downtown and in-town,” Callaway said. “We’re really getting a coalition with one unified voice for the county.”
Chamber chairperson Greer Anderson updated members about the trip several business leaders took on Nov. 14 to Nashville, Tenn., and Franklin, a suburb about 30 minutes away.
Anderson said the entrepreneur program in Nashville is a magnet for new businesses. And the trip to Franklin to learn more about public-private partnerships was enlightening.
“The vision these folks have is impressive,” she said.
Donna Davis, a local businesswoman and chamber member, discussed the city of Brunswick’s selection as one of 10 cities considered to be featured on the TV show Small Business Revolution. Davis encouraged chamber members to prepare for the arrival of the show’s producers in December.
“There were thousands of nominations, so this is a big deal,” Davis said. “We need to be ready. Businesses need to look good.”
Davis told the audience they need to assume Brunswick will be among the five finalists and to prepare for a big social media campaign in January. Davis asked for suggestions on ways to raise money for signs and other ways to help support the campaign.
“It will be a national campaign, not just a community-wide deal,” she said. “It’s a big deal for any community that has won.”