The Chamber Experience is an annual event that gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their products or services.
This year, the event sponsored by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 4-7 p.m. on April 23 at Gascoigne Bluff Park on St. Simons Island.
Some of the best restaurants in the Golden Isles will serve mouthwatering samples of their specialties and menu items.
Live and silent auctions, a wine grab and live music will also be featured at the event.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the chamber to combine the Chamber Experience with Business & Bites, another annual event that enables restaurants and small businesses the opportunity to showcase their products and services.
Both events remain combined this year.
Danielle Lewis, chief operating officer for the chamber, said the two events will remain combined for the foreseeable future as a way to give more people a reason to attend the event, which supports the chamber.
Tastings from the different restaurants participating in the event will require tickets purchased at the event for $1 each. A better way to buy the food tickets is to purchase the entry package ticket for $30 that includes 10 foot tasting tickets. A ticket to the event without the food tasting tickets is $25.
Live music by the band Squirt Gun will be performed during the event. The wine grab is the luck of the draw for $10 but all bottles of wine are at least $10 in value.
The live auction features items such as a 32-person sail aboard the tall ship Lynx, a retreat on Little St. Simons Island, a Jekyll Island getaway and four RSM Classic Oaks Terrace tickets.
The big auction item is a seven-day trip to Tuscany, Italy, with accommodations in a villa included. The trip has a value of $8,000, Lewis said.
‘It’s the first time we’ve had a live auction item of this magnitude,” Lewis said.
The silent action includes golf, gift cards to local businesses, a kayak trip and a two-day stay at Turner Lodge at Epworth by the Sea.
Exhibitors include more than 60 local businesses representing everything from health care and home improvement to educators and entertainers.
Go to chamberexperience.com for more information or tickets.