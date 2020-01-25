The annual showcase for Golden Isles businesses has gotten a makeover this year that includes more than a name change.
The 2020 Business & Bites, presented by PrimeSouth Bank, replaces the old Business Expo. The event is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and will be held the Gruber Executive Hangar, 70 Gruber Lane, at the St. Simons Island Airport.
The annual event, sponsored by the Brunwick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, attracts a wide variety of businesses seeking exposure with potential customers, introduce new products to the marketplace, generate publicity, make on-the-spot sales and network with hundreds of people in a casual business setting.
An estimated 85 exhibitors are expected to set up booths showcasing their products and services.
Some of the businesses include medical, lodging, tours, insurance, financial, education, news, home improvements, meals and many other services.
Dallas Fletcher, communications coordinator with the chamber of commerce, said the change of venue and quality restaurants participating this year is a way to draw larger crowds.
“It does open up things more,” she said of the new venue.
Ten quality restaurants will be selling samples of their menu items as an added incentive to attend the event, Fletcher said.
Some of the items on the menus include short rib tacos, lamb lollipops with mint sauce, white chicken chili, tuna power balls, subs, deserts and more. Fletcher said the menu items from the food vendors will be featured daily on the chamber’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Food tasting tickets are $1 each and are available at the door or online at the chamber website. Each catering partner will set their own pricing, with a maximum of five tickets per tasting.
The event attracts lots of business owners, but it’s also a way for people to learn more about the many services and products available locally, Fletcher said.
There will also be giveaways at the event including a Canon copier and a gift basket with an item donated by each of the 85 businesses with booths at the event.
“We’re trying to focus on ways to bring people in,” Fletcher said. “We’re trying to revamp the event.”
Admission is $10, with children 12 and younger admitted free.