062121_chamber
MARY STARR

The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce combined two of its annual events – The Chamber Experience and Business and Bites – to bring the business community together for fun, networking and fundraising for the chamber. It was the chamber’s first large-scale in-person event since early 2020. More than 1,000 people attended the event at Gascoigne Bluff Park, on St. Simons Island. Attendees enjoyed visiting with local business owners, an array of food and beverages, a silent auction and live entertainment by Squirt Gun.

More from this section

Chamber event draws large crowd

Chamber event draws large crowd

The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce combined two of its annual events – The Chamber Experience and Business and Bites – to bring the business community together for fun, networking and fundraising for the chamber. It was the chamber’s first large-scale in-person event since early …