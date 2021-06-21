Chamber event draws large crowd

The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce combined two of its annual events – The Chamber Experience and Business and Bites – to bring the business community together for fun, networking and fundraising for the chamber. It was the chamber’s first large-scale in-person event since early 2020. More than 1,000 people attended the event at Gascoigne Bluff Park, on St. Simons Island. Attendees enjoyed visiting with local business owners, an array of food and beverages, a silent auction and live entertainment by Squirt Gun.
It was a pleasant morning for June 15. The humidity felt low, there was a slight breeze and not a cloud in the sky as I parked beside my garden plot at 6:50 a.m.
St. Simons resident Clint Day has been elected to chair of the 1st District Republican Committee.
Gary Scheuran and his wife saw what looked like a small plane with problems as they prepared to board the ferry to Cumberland Island National Seashore on Friday morning.
A group broke ground Friday at McIntyre Court for a new memorial garden that will provide a firm foundation for a monument honoring Black military personnel who died serving their country.
The response to a plane crash Friday morning is no longer considered a search and rescue mission.
