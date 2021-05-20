The Chamber Experience and Business & Bites is less than a month away.
So far, 37 booths are booked for the event scheduled June 19 at Gascoigne Bluff. There are already 50 silent auction items and eight live auction items scheduled. Among the packages for auction are 120 bottles of wine and lots of gift cards.
The upcoming event and the need for volunteers to help at the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce's largest event of the year was discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.
Ralph Staffins, the chamber's president and CEO, opened the meeting by sharing information about last Friday’s fire aboard the Golden Ray. Firefighters battling last Friday’s fire on the Golden Ray only used salt water to extinguish the blaze. Officials are still assessing when cutting operations on the capsized ship will resume.
Jimmy Arnold, chair of advocacy and government affairs committee, said a committee has been created with the goal of generating the support needed to pass a SPLOST referendum.
Voters rejected the 1-cent sales tax in March. The tax would have lasted three years and generated an estimated $68.5 million that would have been shared between the city of Brunswick, Glynn County, Jekyll Island Authority, and the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission
Staffins said representatives from all vested parties will be represented to encourage voters to approve a new SPLOST.
In other business:
• Plans were announced for a hospitality industry campaign to encourage tourists to be patient with workers in the service industry. Some businesses that laid off or lost employees during the pandemic are still not fully staffed.
• Georgia Power is creating a Coastal Chamber Coalition comprised of the chambers of commerce from surrounding counties.
• The chamber’s new membership drive has been a success, with 85 new members added this year.
• Economic development chair Wayne Johnson said there are some “very large projects” that are considering the Golden Isles.
“We’re getting some good activity from the state and site selectors,” he said.